Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 23 Aug 2024

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Power Grid Corporation of India opened at ₹336.75 and closed slightly higher at ₹336.8. The stock reached a high of ₹337.1 and a low of ₹330.55. With a market capitalization of ₹310,547.03 crore, the 52-week range for the stock was between ₹181.09 and ₹362.3. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 379,266 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Power Grid on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|337.73
|Support 1
|330.53
|Resistance 2
|341.32
|Support 2
|326.92
|Resistance 3
|344.93
|Support 3
|323.33
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹331.0, 0.87% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹217.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|6
|6
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Hold
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|1
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 22.89% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 379 k.
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹337.1 & ₹330.55 yesterday to end at ₹333.9. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.