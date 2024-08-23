Hello User
Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 23 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST
Livemint

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Grid stock price went down today, 23 Aug 2024, by -0.86 %. The stock closed at 336.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 333.9 per share. Investors should monitor Power Grid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Power Grid Corporation of India opened at 336.75 and closed slightly higher at 336.8. The stock reached a high of 337.1 and a low of 330.55. With a market capitalization of 310,547.03 crore, the 52-week range for the stock was between 181.09 and 362.3. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 379,266 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Aug 2024, 08:48 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Power Grid on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1337.73Support 1330.53
Resistance 2341.32Support 2326.92
Resistance 3344.93Support 3323.33
23 Aug 2024, 08:32 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 331.0, 0.87% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 217.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5566
    Buy6665
    Hold2202
    Sell6666
    Strong Sell1121
23 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid volume yesterday was 18 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15257 k

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 22.89% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 379 k.

23 Aug 2024, 08:04 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid closed at ₹336.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 337.1 & 330.55 yesterday to end at 333.9. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

