Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 24 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST
Livemint

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Grid stock price went down today, 24 Feb 2025, by -1.52 %. The stock closed at 265.80 per share. The stock is currently trading at 261.75 per share. Investors should monitor Power Grid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Power Grid opened at 265.65 and closed slightly higher at 265.80. The stock reached a high of 265.65 and a low of 259.45 during the session. With a market capitalization of 243,443.31 crore, Power Grid's 52-week high stands at 366.20, while the 52-week low is 252.10. The BSE volume for the day was 2,011,132 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Feb 2025, 08:49 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Power Grid on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1265.4Support 1259.05
Resistance 2268.75Support 2256.05
Resistance 3271.75Support 3252.7
24 Feb 2025, 08:34 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 342.0, 30.66% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 234.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 396.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8877
    Buy6665
    Hold1122
    Sell5555
    Strong Sell1111
24 Feb 2025, 08:16 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Power Grid volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14295 k

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 10.68% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

24 Feb 2025, 08:01 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Power Grid closed at ₹265.80 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 265.65 & 259.45 yesterday to end at 261.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

