Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 24 Feb 2025

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Power Grid opened at ₹265.65 and closed slightly higher at ₹265.80. The stock reached a high of ₹265.65 and a low of ₹259.45 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹243,443.31 crore, Power Grid's 52-week high stands at ₹366.20, while the 52-week low is ₹252.10. The BSE volume for the day was 2,011,132 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Power Grid on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|265.4
|Support 1
|259.05
|Resistance 2
|268.75
|Support 2
|256.05
|Resistance 3
|271.75
|Support 3
|252.7
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹342.0, 30.66% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹234.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹396.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|7
|7
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 10.68% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹265.65 & ₹259.45 yesterday to end at ₹261.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend