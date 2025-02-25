Explore
Active Stocks
Tue Feb 25 2025 09:32:29
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 138.40 0.54%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 316.60 -1.09%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 671.00 0.42%
  1. Mahindra & Mahindra share price
  2. 2,762.55 1.96%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,217.80 0.25%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Power Grid share price Today Live Updates : Power Grid Faces Downturn in Today's Trading Session
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Power Grid share price Today Live Updates : Power Grid Faces Downturn in Today's Trading Session

2 min read . Updated: 25 Feb 2025, 09:56 AM IST
Livemint

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Grid stock price went down today, 25 Feb 2025, by -0.98 %. The stock closed at 259.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 256.60 per share. Investors should monitor Power Grid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Grid Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Power Grid opened at 258.05 and closed at 261.75, marking a notable increase. The stock reached a high of 261.80 and a low of 257.15 during the day. With a market capitalization of 241,025.15 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at 366.20, while the low is 252.10. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 72,662 shares for Power Grid.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Feb 2025, 09:56:06 AM IST

Power Grid Live Updates: Stock Peers

Power Grid Live Updates: Today, Power Grid's share price decreased by 0.98%, bringing it down to 256.60, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. NTPC and Tata Power are both seeing declines, while Adani Power and Adani Green Energy are witnessing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are showing slight movements at 0.00% and 0.16% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
NTPC316.6-3.5-1.09448.3292.7306996.45
Power Grid Corporation Of India256.6-2.55-0.98366.2252.1238653.49
Adani Power483.913.752.92896.75430.85186637.28
Adani Green Energy840.254.650.562173.65818.5133098.33
Tata Power353.15-1.5-0.42494.85326.25112843.42
25 Feb 2025, 09:44:46 AM IST

Power Grid Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.16%; Futures open interest increased by 0.04%

A lower futures price along with higher open interest in Power Grid suggests that it may experience negative price movement in the coming days as well so traders can continue to hold their short positions.

25 Feb 2025, 09:33:33 AM IST

Power Grid Live Updates: Power Grid trading at ₹256.60, down -0.98% from yesterday's ₹259.15

Power Grid Live Updates: The current market price of Power Grid has broken the first support of 257.03 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 254.87. If the stock price breaks the second support of 254.87 then there can be further negative price movement.

25 Feb 2025, 09:17:42 AM IST

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Power Grid has decreased by 0.66%, currently trading at 257.45. Over the past year, Power Grid's shares have dropped by 8.09%, also settling at 257.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced an increase of 8.84%, reaching 22544.20 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.54%
3 Months-18.65%
6 Months-23.39%
YTD-16.05%
1 Year-8.09%
25 Feb 2025, 08:45:01 AM IST

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Power Grid on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1261.58Support 1257.03
Resistance 2263.97Support 2254.87
Resistance 3266.13Support 3252.48
25 Feb 2025, 08:31:32 AM IST

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 342.0, 31.97% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 234.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 396.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8877
    Buy6665
    Hold1122
    Sell5555
    Strong Sell1111
25 Feb 2025, 08:15:00 AM IST

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Power Grid volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14436 k

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 1.63% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 72 k.

25 Feb 2025, 08:01:55 AM IST

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Power Grid closed at ₹261.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 261.80 & 257.15 yesterday to end at 259.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue