Power Grid share price Today Live Updates : Power Grid Faces Downturn in Today's Trading Session

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Power Grid opened at ₹258.05 and closed at ₹261.75, marking a notable increase. The stock reached a high of ₹261.80 and a low of ₹257.15 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹241,025.15 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at ₹366.20, while the low is ₹252.10. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 72,662 shares for Power Grid.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Power Grid Live Updates: Today, Power Grid's share price decreased by 0.98%, bringing it down to ₹256.60, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. NTPC and Tata Power are both seeing declines, while Adani Power and Adani Green Energy are witnessing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are showing slight movements at 0.00% and 0.16% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|NTPC
|316.6
|-3.5
|-1.09
|448.3
|292.7
|306996.45
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|256.6
|-2.55
|-0.98
|366.2
|252.1
|238653.49
|Adani Power
|483.9
|13.75
|2.92
|896.75
|430.85
|186637.28
|Adani Green Energy
|840.25
|4.65
|0.56
|2173.65
|818.5
|133098.33
|Tata Power
|353.15
|-1.5
|-0.42
|494.85
|326.25
|112843.42
A lower futures price along with higher open interest in Power Grid suggests that it may experience negative price movement in the coming days as well so traders can continue to hold their short positions.
Power Grid Live Updates: The current market price of Power Grid has broken the first support of ₹257.03 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹254.87. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹254.87 then there can be further negative price movement.
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Power Grid has decreased by 0.66%, currently trading at ₹257.45. Over the past year, Power Grid's shares have dropped by 8.09%, also settling at ₹257.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced an increase of 8.84%, reaching 22544.20 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.54%
|3 Months
|-18.65%
|6 Months
|-23.39%
|YTD
|-16.05%
|1 Year
|-8.09%
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Power Grid on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|261.58
|Support 1
|257.03
|Resistance 2
|263.97
|Support 2
|254.87
|Resistance 3
|266.13
|Support 3
|252.48
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹342.0, 31.97% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹234.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹396.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|7
|7
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 1.63% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 72 k.
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹261.80 & ₹257.15 yesterday to end at ₹259.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend