Power Grid share price Today Live Updates : Power Grid Shares Surge in Today's Trading

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Power Grid Corporation of India opened at ₹337.95 and closed at ₹336.15. The stock reached a high of ₹338.2 and a low of ₹335.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹314,546.29 crore. The 52-week range for the stock is between ₹181.09 and ₹362.3. The trading volume on the BSE was 10,392 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The stock price has varied between 340.52 and 338.57 in the last hour. Traders might consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 338.57 and selling close to the hourly resistance level of 340.52.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|340.27
|Support 1
|339.37
|Resistance 2
|340.58
|Support 2
|338.78
|Resistance 3
|341.17
|Support 3
|338.47
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.88%; Futures open interest increased by 4.09%
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: An increased futures price combined with higher open interest in Power Grid indicates that it might see positive price movement in the near future, suggesting that traders could consider maintaining their long positions.
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid Corporation of India's stock reached a high of ₹341.45 and a low of ₹335.9 today.
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -34.11% lower than yesterday
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: By 12 PM, Power Grid's trading volume had decreased by 34.11% compared to the previous day, with the stock price at ₹339.15, down by 0.89%. Trading volume, alongside price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume might signal a further decline in prices.
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The stock price has fluctuated between 340.72 and 339.22 over the past hour. Traders might consider using rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 339.22 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 340.72.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|340.52
|Support 1
|338.57
|Resistance 2
|341.48
|Support 2
|337.58
|Resistance 3
|342.47
|Support 3
|336.62
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|337.53
|10 Days
|338.39
|20 Days
|343.32
|50 Days
|337.69
|100 Days
|318.58
|300 Days
|281.38
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Power Grid Short Term and Long Term Trends
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Power Grid share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Power Grid trading at ₹340.15, up 1.19% from yesterday's ₹336.15
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Power Grid has surpassed the first resistance of ₹338.02 & second resistance of ₹339.28 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹341.62. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹341.62 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -37.12% lower than yesterday
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Power Grid's trading volume is 37.12% lower compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹338.85, down by 0.8%. The volume traded, alongside the price, serves as a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Power Grid reached a high of 341.05 and a low of 339.55 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 339.08 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish trend. Traders might consider reducing long positions and monitoring further support levels at 337.52 and 336.33.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|340.72
|Support 1
|339.22
|Resistance 2
|341.63
|Support 2
|338.63
|Resistance 3
|342.22
|Support 3
|337.72
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid trading at ₹340.05, up 1.16% from yesterday's ₹336.15
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Power Grid has surpassed the first resistance of ₹338.02 & second resistance of ₹339.28 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹341.62. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹341.62 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid's share price rose by 1.25% today, reaching ₹340.35, while its peers showed mixed performance. Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, and Tata Power experienced declines, whereas NTPC saw an increase. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex each increased by 0.6% and 0.65%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|NTPC
|406.5
|4.7
|1.17
|426.35
|215.6
|394169.48
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|340.35
|4.2
|1.25
|362.3
|181.09
|316545.92
|Adani Green Energy
|1883.4
|-18.05
|-0.95
|2173.65
|816.0
|298336.68
|Adani Power
|670.45
|-5.4
|-0.8
|896.75
|289.3
|258588.54
|Tata Power
|417.25
|-0.75
|-0.18
|470.85
|230.05
|133394.48
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹331.0, 2.86% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹217.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|6
|6
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Hold
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -31.28% lower than yesterday
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Power Grid is down by 31.28% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹340.8, a decrease of 1.38%. Trading volume, alongside price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid closed at ₹336.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹338.2 & ₹335.9 yesterday to end at ₹338.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.