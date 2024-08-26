Hello User
Power Grid share price Today Live Updates : Power Grid Shares Surge in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 01:33 PM IST Trade
Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Grid stock price went up today, 26 Aug 2024, by 1.19 %. The stock closed at 336.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 340.15 per share. Investors should monitor Power Grid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Power Grid Corporation of India opened at 337.95 and closed at 336.15. The stock reached a high of 338.2 and a low of 335.9. The market capitalization stood at 314,546.29 crore. The 52-week range for the stock is between 181.09 and 362.3. The trading volume on the BSE was 10,392 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Aug 2024, 01:33 PM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The stock price has varied between 340.52 and 338.57 in the last hour. Traders might consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 338.57 and selling close to the hourly resistance level of 340.52.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1340.27Support 1339.37
Resistance 2340.58Support 2338.78
Resistance 3341.17Support 3338.47
26 Aug 2024, 01:10 PM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.88%; Futures open interest increased by 4.09%

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: An increased futures price combined with higher open interest in Power Grid indicates that it might see positive price movement in the near future, suggesting that traders could consider maintaining their long positions.

26 Aug 2024, 01:01 PM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid Corporation of India's stock reached a high of 341.45 and a low of 335.9 today.

26 Aug 2024, 12:48 PM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -34.11% lower than yesterday

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: By 12 PM, Power Grid's trading volume had decreased by 34.11% compared to the previous day, with the stock price at 339.15, down by 0.89%. Trading volume, alongside price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume might signal a further decline in prices.

26 Aug 2024, 12:37 PM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The stock price has fluctuated between 340.72 and 339.22 over the past hour. Traders might consider using rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 339.22 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 340.72.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1340.52Support 1338.57
Resistance 2341.48Support 2337.58
Resistance 3342.47Support 3336.62
26 Aug 2024, 12:23 PM IST Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days337.53
10 Days338.39
20 Days343.32
50 Days337.69
100 Days318.58
300 Days281.38
26 Aug 2024, 12:22 PM IST Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Power Grid Short Term and Long Term Trends

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Power Grid share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

26 Aug 2024, 12:15 PM IST Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Power Grid trading at ₹340.15, up 1.19% from yesterday's ₹336.15

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Power Grid has surpassed the first resistance of 338.02 & second resistance of 339.28 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 341.62. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 341.62 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

26 Aug 2024, 11:48 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -37.12% lower than yesterday

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Power Grid's trading volume is 37.12% lower compared to yesterday, with the price at 338.85, down by 0.8%. The volume traded, alongside the price, serves as a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.

26 Aug 2024, 11:33 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Power Grid reached a high of 341.05 and a low of 339.55 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 339.08 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish trend. Traders might consider reducing long positions and monitoring further support levels at 337.52 and 336.33.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1340.72Support 1339.22
Resistance 2341.63Support 2338.63
Resistance 3342.22Support 3337.72
26 Aug 2024, 11:21 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid trading at ₹340.05, up 1.16% from yesterday's ₹336.15

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Power Grid has surpassed the first resistance of 338.02 & second resistance of 339.28 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 341.62. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 341.62 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

26 Aug 2024, 11:10 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid's share price rose by 1.25% today, reaching 340.35, while its peers showed mixed performance. Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, and Tata Power experienced declines, whereas NTPC saw an increase. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex each increased by 0.6% and 0.65%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
NTPC406.54.71.17426.35215.6394169.48
Power Grid Corporation Of India340.354.21.25362.3181.09316545.92
Adani Green Energy1883.4-18.05-0.952173.65816.0298336.68
Adani Power670.45-5.4-0.8896.75289.3258588.54
Tata Power417.25-0.75-0.18470.85230.05133394.48
26 Aug 2024, 11:03 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 331.0, 2.86% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 217.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5566
    Buy6667
    Hold2201
    Sell6665
    Strong Sell1122
26 Aug 2024, 10:46 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -31.28% lower than yesterday

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Power Grid is down by 31.28% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 340.8, a decrease of 1.38%. Trading volume, alongside price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.

26 Aug 2024, 09:22 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid closed at ₹336.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 338.2 & 335.9 yesterday to end at 338.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

