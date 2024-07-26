Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Power Grid share price Today Live Updates : Power Grid Stocks Surge on Positive Trading Day
LIVE UPDATES

Power Grid share price Today Live Updates : Power Grid Stocks Surge on Positive Trading Day

2 min read . Updated: 26 Jul 2024, 12:38 PM IST
Livemint

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Grid stock price went up today, 26 Jul 2024, by 1.21 %. The stock closed at 339.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 343.3 per share. Investors should monitor Power Grid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates
Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Grid's stock opened at 340.55 and closed slightly lower at 339.2 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was 343.65 and the low was 338.6. The market capitalization stood at 318,731.56 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 348.6 and 179.81 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 127,479 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jul 2024, 12:38:47 PM IST

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The Power Grid stock reached a peak of 344.15 and a trough of 341.95 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances at 343.0 and 344.0, suggesting strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to think about implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard profits.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1344.58Support 1342.38
Resistance 2345.47Support 2341.07
Resistance 3346.78Support 3340.18
26 Jul 2024, 12:23:19 PM IST

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Power Grid Short Term and Long Term Trends

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Power Grid share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

26 Jul 2024, 12:22:48 PM IST

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days336.53
10 Days340.11
20 Days337.05
50 Days324.36
100 Days303.35
300 Days265.90
26 Jul 2024, 12:15:37 PM IST

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid trading at ₹343.3, up 1.21% from yesterday's ₹339.2

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid share price is at 343.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 332.53 and 344.68 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 332.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 344.68 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

26 Jul 2024, 11:50:18 AM IST

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -60.89% lower than yesterday

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Power Grid until 11 AM is down by 60.89% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 343.3, a decrease of 1.21%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

26 Jul 2024, 11:34:57 AM IST

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 343.72 and 340.52 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider using rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 340.52 and selling near the hourly resistance at 343.72.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1343.0Support 1341.5
Resistance 2344.0Support 2341.0
Resistance 3344.5Support 3340.0
26 Jul 2024, 11:20:07 AM IST

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid closed at ₹339.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 343.65 & 338.6 yesterday to end at 342.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

