Power Grid share price Today Live Updates : Power Grid Stocks Surge on Positive Trading Day

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Grid's stock opened at ₹340.55 and closed slightly lower at ₹339.2 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was ₹343.65 and the low was ₹338.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹318,731.56 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹348.6 and ₹179.81 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 127,479 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The Power Grid stock reached a peak of 344.15 and a trough of 341.95 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances at 343.0 and 344.0, suggesting strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to think about implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard profits.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|344.58
|Support 1
|342.38
|Resistance 2
|345.47
|Support 2
|341.07
|Resistance 3
|346.78
|Support 3
|340.18
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Power Grid share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|336.53
|10 Days
|340.11
|20 Days
|337.05
|50 Days
|324.36
|100 Days
|303.35
|300 Days
|265.90
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid share price is at ₹343.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹332.53 and ₹344.68 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹332.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 344.68 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Power Grid until 11 AM is down by 60.89% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹343.3, a decrease of 1.21%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 343.72 and 340.52 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider using rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 340.52 and selling near the hourly resistance at 343.72.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|343.0
|Support 1
|341.5
|Resistance 2
|344.0
|Support 2
|341.0
|Resistance 3
|344.5
|Support 3
|340.0
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹343.65 & ₹338.6 yesterday to end at ₹342.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend