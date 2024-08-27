Hello User
Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 27 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST
Livemint

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Grid stock price went up today, 27 Aug 2024, by 0.58 %. The stock closed at 336.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 338.1 per share. Investors should monitor Power Grid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Power Grid opened at 337.95 and closed at 336.15. The stock reached a high of 341.45 and dipped to a low of 335.9. The market capitalization stood at 314,453.29 crore. Power Grid's 52-week high is 362.3 and its 52-week low is 181.09. The BSE volume for the day was 92,901 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Aug 2024, 08:48 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Power Grid on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1341.15Support 1335.5
Resistance 2344.15Support 2332.85
Resistance 3346.8Support 3329.85
27 Aug 2024, 08:32 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 331.0, 2.1% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 217.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5566
    Buy6667
    Hold2201
    Sell6665
    Strong Sell1122
27 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14622 k

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.7% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 92 k.

27 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid closed at ₹336.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 341.45 & 335.9 yesterday to end at 338.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

