Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 27 Aug 2024

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Power Grid opened at ₹337.95 and closed at ₹336.15. The stock reached a high of ₹341.45 and dipped to a low of ₹335.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹314,453.29 crore. Power Grid's 52-week high is ₹362.3 and its 52-week low is ₹181.09. The BSE volume for the day was 92,901 shares.
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Power Grid on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|341.15
|Support 1
|335.5
|Resistance 2
|344.15
|Support 2
|332.85
|Resistance 3
|346.8
|Support 3
|329.85
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹331.0, 2.1% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹217.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|6
|6
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Hold
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.7% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 92 k.
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹341.45 & ₹335.9 yesterday to end at ₹338.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.