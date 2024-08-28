Hello User
Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 28 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Grid stock price went down today, 28 Aug 2024, by -0.9 %. The stock closed at 338.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 335.05 per share. Investors should monitor Power Grid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Power Grid opened at 339.45 and closed at 338.1. The stock reached a high of 341.45 and a low of 334.7. The market capitalization stood at 311,616.6 crore. Power Grid's 52-week high is 362.3, and its 52-week low is 181.84. The BSE volume for the day was 186,358 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13488 k

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 27.53% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 186 k.

28 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid closed at ₹338.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 341.45 & 334.7 yesterday to end at 335.05. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

