Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 28 Aug 2024

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Power Grid opened at ₹339.45 and closed at ₹338.1. The stock reached a high of ₹341.45 and a low of ₹334.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹311,616.6 crore. Power Grid's 52-week high is ₹362.3, and its 52-week low is ₹181.84. The BSE volume for the day was 186,358 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 27.53% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 186 k.
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹341.45 & ₹334.7 yesterday to end at ₹335.05. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.