Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 29 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Grid stock price went up today, 29 Jul 2024, by 1.5 %. The stock closed at 339.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 344.3 per share. Investors should monitor Power Grid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Grid's stock opened at 340.55 and closed at 339.2 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 345.55, while the low was 338.6. The market capitalization stands at 320,219.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 348.6, and the low is 179.81. The BSE volume for the day was 503,559 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jul 2024, 08:33 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 313.5, 8.95% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 215.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 370.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6666
    Buy6665
    Hold0002
    Sell6666
    Strong Sell2221
29 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12584 k

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.87% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 503 k.

29 Jul 2024, 08:04 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid closed at ₹339.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 345.55 & 338.6 yesterday to end at 344.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

