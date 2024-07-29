Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 29 Jul 2024

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Grid's stock opened at ₹340.55 and closed at ₹339.2 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹345.55, while the low was ₹338.6. The market capitalization stands at ₹320,219.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹348.6, and the low is ₹179.81. The BSE volume for the day was 503,559 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹313.5, 8.95% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹215.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹370.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.87% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 503 k.
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹345.55 & ₹338.6 yesterday to end at ₹344.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend