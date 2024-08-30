Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 30 Aug 2024

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Power Grid's stock opened at ₹334.25 and closed slightly higher at ₹334.3. The stock reached a high of ₹335.85 and dipped to a low of ₹329. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹309,802.99 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹362.3 and a low of ₹181.84. The BSE trading volume was 151,663 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Power Grid on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|337.4
|Support 1
|332.5
|Resistance 2
|340.6
|Support 2
|330.8
|Resistance 3
|342.3
|Support 3
|327.6
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹320.0, 3.93% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹217.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|5
|5
|6
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 27.53% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 186 k.
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹335.85 & ₹329 yesterday to end at ₹333.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.