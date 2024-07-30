Hello User
Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 30 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Grid stock price went down today, 30 Jul 2024, by -0.55 %. The stock closed at 344.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 342.4 per share. Investors should monitor Power Grid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Grid's stock opened at 340, reached a high of 345.85, and a low of 337.65 before closing at 344.3. The market cap stands at 318,452.54 crore with a 52-week high of 348.6 and a 52-week low of 179.81. On the BSE, the trading volume for the stock was 596,261 shares on the last day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jul 2024, 08:48 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Power Grid on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1346.22Support 1338.07
Resistance 2350.13Support 2333.83
Resistance 3354.37Support 3329.92
30 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 317.5, 7.27% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 215.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6666
    Buy6665
    Hold1002
    Sell6666
    Strong Sell1221
30 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid volume yesterday was 32 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13063 k

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 148.38% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 31 mn & BSE volume was 596 k.

30 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid closed at ₹344.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 345.85 & 337.65 yesterday to end at 342.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

