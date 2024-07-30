Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 30 Jul 2024

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Grid's stock opened at ₹340, reached a high of ₹345.85, and a low of ₹337.65 before closing at ₹344.3. The market cap stands at ₹318,452.54 crore with a 52-week high of ₹348.6 and a 52-week low of ₹179.81. On the BSE, the trading volume for the stock was 596,261 shares on the last day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Power Grid on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|346.22
|Support 1
|338.07
|Resistance 2
|350.13
|Support 2
|333.83
|Resistance 3
|354.37
|Support 3
|329.92
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹317.5, 7.27% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹215.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Hold
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|1
|2
|2
|1
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 148.38% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 31 mn & BSE volume was 596 k.
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹345.85 & ₹337.65 yesterday to end at ₹342.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend