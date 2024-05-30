Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Power Grid opened at ₹309.75, reached a high of ₹318.7, and closed at ₹312.8. The stock's market capitalization was ₹295340.67 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹328.35 and ₹172.54 respectively. The BSE volume for Power Grid was 809008 shares traded.
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The share price of Power Grid has dropped by -1.12% and is currently trading at ₹314.00. Over the past year, Power Grid shares have seen a significant increase of 80.18% to ₹314.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 22.08% to 22,704.70 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.47%
|3 Months
|10.29%
|6 Months
|50.53%
|YTD
|33.94%
|1 Year
|80.18%
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Power Grid on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|321.13
|Support 1
|311.53
|Resistance 2
|324.72
|Support 2
|305.52
|Resistance 3
|330.73
|Support 3
|301.93
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹285.0, 10.25% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹355.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|7
|5
|5
|4
|Hold
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|5
|6
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|2
|1
|1
|1
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.63% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 809 k.
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹318.7 & ₹309 yesterday to end at ₹312.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend