Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Grid stock price went up today, 30 May 2024, by 1.52 %. The stock closed at 312.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 317.55 per share. Investors should monitor Power Grid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Power Grid opened at 309.75, reached a high of 318.7, and closed at 312.8. The stock's market capitalization was 295340.67 crore. The 52-week high and low were 328.35 and 172.54 respectively. The BSE volume for Power Grid was 809008 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 May 2024, 09:17 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The share price of Power Grid has dropped by -1.12% and is currently trading at 314.00. Over the past year, Power Grid shares have seen a significant increase of 80.18% to 314.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 22.08% to 22,704.70 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.47%
3 Months10.29%
6 Months50.53%
YTD33.94%
1 Year80.18%
30 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Power Grid on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1321.13Support 1311.53
Resistance 2324.72Support 2305.52
Resistance 3330.73Support 3301.93
30 May 2024, 08:36 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 285.0, 10.25% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 355.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6666
    Buy7554
    Hold1222
    Sell5666
    Strong Sell2111
30 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17510 k

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.63% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 809 k.

30 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid closed at ₹312.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 318.7 & 309 yesterday to end at 312.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

