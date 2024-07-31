Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 31 Jul 2024

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Grid's stock opened at ₹344.1 and closed at ₹342.4 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹356.95, while the low was ₹343.35. The market capitalization stood at ₹325,195.48 crores. The 52-week high was ₹348.6 and the low was ₹179.81. The BSE volume for the day was 1,083,337 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The Power Grid share price has dropped by -0.31% and is currently trading at ₹348.55. Over the past year, Power Grid shares have seen an impressive increase of 75.31% to ₹348.55. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 25.84% to 24,857.30 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.65%
|3 Months
|5.97%
|6 Months
|37.66%
|YTD
|47.47%
|1 Year
|75.31%
Power Grid Corp projects capex guidance of over ₹2 lakh crore by 2032; stock hits 3% upper circuit
Power Grid Corp reported a rise of 3.52 per cent in its consolidated net profit to ₹3,723.92 crore for the April-June quarter of fiscal 2024-25 (Q1FY25)
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/power-grid-corp-projects-capex-guidance-of-over-rs-2-lakh-crore-by-2032-stock-hits-3-upper-circuit-11722340478069.html
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Power Grid on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|356.6
|Support 1
|342.95
|Resistance 2
|363.6
|Support 2
|336.3
|Resistance 3
|370.25
|Support 3
|329.3
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹331.0, 5.33% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹217.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Hold
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|1
|2
|2
|1
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid volume yesterday was 26 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13798 k
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 94.92% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 25 mn & BSE volume was 1083 k.
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid closed at ₹342.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹356.95 & ₹343.35 yesterday to end at ₹349.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend