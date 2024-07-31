Explore
Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 31 Jul 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 31 Jul 2024

2 min read . Updated: 31 Jul 2024, 09:16 AM IST
Livemint

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Grid stock price went up today, 31 Jul 2024, by 2.12 %. The stock closed at 342.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 349.65 per share. Investors should monitor Power Grid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Grid Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Grid's stock opened at 344.1 and closed at 342.4 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 356.95, while the low was 343.35. The market capitalization stood at 325,195.48 crores. The 52-week high was 348.6 and the low was 179.81. The BSE volume for the day was 1,083,337 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jul 2024, 09:16:31 AM IST

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The Power Grid share price has dropped by -0.31% and is currently trading at 348.55. Over the past year, Power Grid shares have seen an impressive increase of 75.31% to 348.55. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 25.84% to 24,857.30 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.65%
3 Months5.97%
6 Months37.66%
YTD47.47%
1 Year75.31%
31 Jul 2024, 09:03:36 AM IST

Power Grid Corp projects capex guidance of over ₹2 lakh crore by 2032; stock hits 3% upper circuit

Power Grid Corp reported a rise of 3.52 per cent in its consolidated net profit to 3,723.92 crore for the April-June quarter of fiscal 2024-25 (Q1FY25)

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/power-grid-corp-projects-capex-guidance-of-over-rs-2-lakh-crore-by-2032-stock-hits-3-upper-circuit-11722340478069.html

31 Jul 2024, 08:45:35 AM IST

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Power Grid on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1356.6Support 1342.95
Resistance 2363.6Support 2336.3
Resistance 3370.25Support 3329.3
31 Jul 2024, 08:32:13 AM IST

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 331.0, 5.33% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 217.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5666
    Buy6665
    Hold2002
    Sell6666
    Strong Sell1221
31 Jul 2024, 08:18:46 AM IST

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid volume yesterday was 26 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13798 k

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 94.92% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 25 mn & BSE volume was 1083 k.

31 Jul 2024, 08:03:20 AM IST

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid closed at ₹342.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 356.95 & 343.35 yesterday to end at 349.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

