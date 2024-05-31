Power Grid share price Today Live Updates : Power Grid Stocks Surge in Positive Trading

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Grid opened at ₹314.8 and closed at ₹317.55 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹317.35, while the low was ₹303.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹286970.13 crore. The 52-week high for Power Grid was ₹328.35, and the low was ₹172.54. The BSE volume for the day was 432117 shares.
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.31%; Futures open interest increased by 24.0%
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Power Grid indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders could consider maintaining their long positions.
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Power Grid trading at ₹309.6, up 1.01% from yesterday's ₹306.5
Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Power Grid share price is at ₹309.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹301.65 and ₹315.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹301.65 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 315.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The Power Grid stock has increased by 0.72% and is currently trading at ₹308.70. Over the past year, Power Grid shares have surged by 74.87% to ₹308.70, outperforming the Nifty which rose by 20.69% to 22488.65 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.13%
|3 Months
|6.4%
|6 Months
|46.78%
|YTD
|29.3%
|1 Year
|74.87%
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Power Grid on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|315.5
|Support 1
|301.65
|Resistance 2
|323.5
|Support 2
|295.8
|Resistance 3
|329.35
|Support 3
|287.8
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹285.0, 7.63% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹355.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|7
|5
|5
|4
|Hold
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|5
|6
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|2
|1
|1
|1
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid volume yesterday was 23 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16284 k
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 42.47% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 432 k.
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid closed at ₹317.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹317.35 & ₹303.7 yesterday to end at ₹317.55. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.