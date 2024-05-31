Active Stocks
Fri May 31 2024 09:44:12
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 164.65 0.27%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 427.70 0.86%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 934.50 1.12%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,530.90 1.08%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,123.50 0.78%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Power Grid share price Today Live Updates : Power Grid Stocks Surge in Positive Trading
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Power Grid share price Today Live Updates : Power Grid Stocks Surge in Positive Trading

7 min read . Updated: 31 May 2024, 09:43 AM IST
Livemint

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Grid stock price went up today, 31 May 2024, by 1.01 %. The stock closed at 306.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 309.6 per share. Investors should monitor Power Grid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Grid Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Grid opened at 314.8 and closed at 317.55 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 317.35, while the low was 303.7. The market capitalization stood at 286970.13 crore. The 52-week high for Power Grid was 328.35, and the low was 172.54. The BSE volume for the day was 432117 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 May 2024, 09:43:32 AM IST

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.31%; Futures open interest increased by 24.0%

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Power Grid indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders could consider maintaining their long positions.

31 May 2024, 09:34:13 AM IST

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Power Grid trading at ₹309.6, up 1.01% from yesterday's ₹306.5

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Power Grid share price is at 309.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 301.65 and 315.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 301.65 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 315.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

31 May 2024, 09:21:21 AM IST

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The Power Grid stock has increased by 0.72% and is currently trading at 308.70. Over the past year, Power Grid shares have surged by 74.87% to 308.70, outperforming the Nifty which rose by 20.69% to 22488.65 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.13%
3 Months6.4%
6 Months46.78%
YTD29.3%
1 Year74.87%
31 May 2024, 08:47:43 AM IST

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Power Grid on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1315.5Support 1301.65
Resistance 2323.5Support 2295.8
Resistance 3329.35Support 3287.8
31 May 2024, 08:36:00 AM IST

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 285.0, 7.63% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 355.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6666
    Buy7554
    Hold1222
    Sell5666
    Strong Sell2111
31 May 2024, 08:17:42 AM IST

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid volume yesterday was 23 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16284 k

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 42.47% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 432 k.

31 May 2024, 08:03:57 AM IST

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid closed at ₹317.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 317.35 & 303.7 yesterday to end at 317.55. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue