Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Power Mech Projects share price Today Live Updates : Power Mech Projects Surges on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Power Mech Projects stock price went up today, 09 Nov 2023, by 0.62 %. The stock closed at 3817.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3841 per share. Investors should monitor Power Mech Projects stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Mech Projects

On the last day, Power Mech Projects opened at 3820 and closed at 3817.5. The stock reached a high of 3889.95 and a low of 3817.2. The market capitalization of the company is 6056.65 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 5062.25 and 1571.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 301 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 11:15 AM IST Power Mech Projects share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Power Mech Projects stock is 3804.3, while the high price is 3889.95.

09 Nov 2023, 11:00 AM IST Power Mech Projects share price NSE Live :Power Mech Projects trading at ₹3841, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹3817.5

The current data for Power Mech Projects stock shows that the price is 3841. There has been a percent change of 0.62, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 23.5, suggesting that the stock has gained 23.5 points. Overall, the stock seems to be performing positively.

09 Nov 2023, 10:39 AM IST Power Mech Projects share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Sunteck Realty455.84.050.9485.95271.256403.02
Keystone Realtors547.64.60.85661.45416.456235.93
Power Mech Projects3831.3513.850.365062.251571.25711.15
H.G.Infra Engineering883.04.650.531016.75532.055754.61
Techno Electric & Engineering576.635.26.5567.9278.66205.31
09 Nov 2023, 10:20 AM IST Power Mech Projects share price Live :Power Mech Projects closed at ₹3817.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Power Mech Projects on the BSE, a total of 301 shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was 3817.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.