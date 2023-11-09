Power Mech Projects share price Today Live Updates : Power Mech Projects Surges on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Power Mech Projects opened at ₹3820 and closed at ₹3817.5. The stock reached a high of ₹3889.95 and a low of ₹3817.2. The market capitalization of the company is ₹6056.65 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹5062.25 and ₹1571.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 301 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.