Power Mech Projects share price Today Live Updates : Power Mech Projects Surges on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Power Mech Projects opened at ₹3820 and closed at ₹3817.5. The stock reached a high of ₹3889.95 and a low of ₹3817.2. The market capitalization of the company is ₹6056.65 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹5062.25 and ₹1571.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 301 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current day's low price for Power Mech Projects stock is ₹3804.3, while the high price is ₹3889.95.
The current data for Power Mech Projects stock shows that the price is ₹3841. There has been a percent change of 0.62, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 23.5, suggesting that the stock has gained 23.5 points. Overall, the stock seems to be performing positively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Sunteck Realty
|455.8
|4.05
|0.9
|485.95
|271.25
|6403.02
|Keystone Realtors
|547.6
|4.6
|0.85
|661.45
|416.45
|6235.93
|Power Mech Projects
|3831.35
|13.85
|0.36
|5062.25
|1571.2
|5711.15
|H.G.Infra Engineering
|883.0
|4.65
|0.53
|1016.75
|532.05
|5754.61
|Techno Electric & Engineering
|576.6
|35.2
|6.5
|567.9
|278.6
|6205.31
On the last day of trading for Power Mech Projects on the BSE, a total of 301 shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was ₹3817.5.
