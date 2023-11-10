Hello User
Power Mech Projects Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Power Mech Projects stock price went up today, 10 Nov 2023, by 0.17 %. The stock closed at 3817.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3824.1 per share. Investors should monitor Power Mech Projects stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Mech Projects

Power Mech Projects (NSE:POWERMECH) had a trading day with an open price of 3820 and a close price of 3817.5. The stock reached a high of 3889.95 and a low of 3780.15. The market capitalization of the company stands at 6045.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5062.25 and the 52-week low is 1571.2. The stock had a trading volume of 993 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Nov 2023, 08:03 AM IST Power Mech Projects share price Live :Power Mech Projects closed at ₹3817.5 on last trading day

On the last day of Power Mech Projects BSE trading, a total of 993 shares were traded. The stock closed at a price of 3817.5.

