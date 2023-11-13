Power Mech Projects share price Today Live Updates : Power Mech Projects Stocks Plummet on Disappointing Trading Day

On the last day, the opening price of Power Mech Projects was ₹3961 and the closing price was ₹3832. The stock reached a high of ₹3961 and a low of ₹3888. The market capitalization of the company is ₹6206.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5062.25 and the 52-week low is ₹1571.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 435 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Power Mech Projects stock is currently priced at ₹3853.95, experiencing a percent change of -1.74. This translates to a net change of -68.1.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|11.59%
|3 Months
|-3.38%
|6 Months
|21.4%
|YTD
|93.48%
|1 Year
|111.58%
The current data shows that the stock price of Power Mech Projects is ₹3843.05. There has been a percent change of -2.01, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -79, meaning that the stock price has decreased by ₹79.
On the last day of Power Mech Projects trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 435. The closing price of the shares was ₹3832.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!