Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Power Mech Projects share price Today Live Updates : Power Mech Projects Stocks Plummet on Disappointing Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Power Mech Projects stock price went down today, 13 Nov 2023, by -1.74 %. The stock closed at 3922.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3853.95 per share. Investors should monitor Power Mech Projects stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Mech Projects

On the last day, the opening price of Power Mech Projects was 3961 and the closing price was 3832. The stock reached a high of 3961 and a low of 3888. The market capitalization of the company is 6206.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5062.25 and the 52-week low is 1571.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 435 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:48 AM IST Power Mech Projects share price update :Power Mech Projects trading at ₹3853.95, down -1.74% from yesterday's ₹3922.05

Power Mech Projects stock is currently priced at 3853.95, experiencing a percent change of -1.74. This translates to a net change of -68.1.

13 Nov 2023, 09:31 AM IST Power Mech Projects share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week11.59%
3 Months-3.38%
6 Months21.4%
YTD93.48%
1 Year111.58%
13 Nov 2023, 09:17 AM IST Power Mech Projects share price Today :Power Mech Projects trading at ₹3843.05, down -2.01% from yesterday's ₹3922.05

The current data shows that the stock price of Power Mech Projects is 3843.05. There has been a percent change of -2.01, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -79, meaning that the stock price has decreased by 79.

13 Nov 2023, 08:11 AM IST Power Mech Projects share price Live :Power Mech Projects closed at ₹3832 on last trading day

On the last day of Power Mech Projects trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 435. The closing price of the shares was 3832.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.