Power Mech Projects share price Today Live Updates : Power Mech Projects Plummets in Stock Market Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST
Livemint

Power Mech Projects stock price went down today, 15 Nov 2023, by -1.2 %. The stock closed at 3922.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3875 per share. Investors should monitor Power Mech Projects stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Mech Projects

Power Mech Projects had an open price of 3924.95 and a close price of 3922.05 on the last day. The stock had a high of 3979.75 and a low of 3824.05. The market capitalization of the company is 6125.66 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 5062.25 and the 52-week low is 1571.2. On the BSE, 2119 shares of Power Mech Projects were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Nov 2023, 09:02 AM IST Power Mech Projects share price Today :Power Mech Projects trading at ₹3875, down -1.2% from yesterday's ₹3922.05

15 Nov 2023, 08:16 AM IST Power Mech Projects share price Live :Power Mech Projects closed at ₹3922.05 on last trading day

Based on the data provided, on the last day of Power Mech Projects BSE volume, there were 2119 shares traded at a closing price of 3922.05.

