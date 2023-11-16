Power Mech Projects share price Today Live Updates : Power Mech Projects Reports Losses in Trading Today

Power Mech Projects opened at ₹3998.95 and closed at ₹3866.55 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹3999.95 and a low of ₹3795. The market capitalization is ₹6299.55 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹5062.25 and ₹1571.2, respectively. The stock had a volume of 3264 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Power Mech Projects stock is currently trading at a price of ₹3960.05. It has experienced a decrease of 0.54% in its value, resulting in a net change of -21.6.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.13%
|3 Months
|-0.78%
|6 Months
|30.7%
|YTD
|100.87%
|1 Year
|121.75%
The stock price of Power Mech Projects is currently ₹3985, showing a percent change of 3.06. This indicates an increase in value for the stock. The net change in the stock price is 118.45, meaning that the stock has gained 118.45 points.
On the last day of Power Mech Projects trading on the BSE, the volume was 3264 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹3866.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!