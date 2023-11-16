Hello User
Power Mech Projects share price Today Live Updates : Power Mech Projects Reports Losses in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Power Mech Projects stock price went down today, 16 Nov 2023, by -0.54 %. The stock closed at 3981.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3960.05 per share. Investors should monitor Power Mech Projects stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Mech Projects

Power Mech Projects opened at 3998.95 and closed at 3866.55 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 3999.95 and a low of 3795. The market capitalization is 6299.55 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 5062.25 and 1571.2, respectively. The stock had a volume of 3264 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:48 AM IST Power Mech Projects share price update :Power Mech Projects trading at ₹3960.05, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹3981.65

Power Mech Projects stock is currently trading at a price of 3960.05. It has experienced a decrease of 0.54% in its value, resulting in a net change of -21.6.

16 Nov 2023, 09:38 AM IST Power Mech Projects share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.13%
3 Months-0.78%
6 Months30.7%
YTD100.87%
1 Year121.75%
16 Nov 2023, 09:09 AM IST Power Mech Projects share price Today :Power Mech Projects trading at ₹3985, up 3.06% from yesterday's ₹3866.55

The stock price of Power Mech Projects is currently 3985, showing a percent change of 3.06. This indicates an increase in value for the stock. The net change in the stock price is 118.45, meaning that the stock has gained 118.45 points.

16 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST Power Mech Projects share price Live :Power Mech Projects closed at ₹3866.55 on last trading day

On the last day of Power Mech Projects trading on the BSE, the volume was 3264 shares. The closing price for the day was 3866.55.

