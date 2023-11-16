Power Mech Projects share price Today Live Updates : Power Mech Projects Reports Losses in Trading Today

Power Mech Projects opened at ₹3998.95 and closed at ₹3866.55 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹3999.95 and a low of ₹3795. The market capitalization is ₹6299.55 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹5062.25 and ₹1571.2, respectively. The stock had a volume of 3264 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.