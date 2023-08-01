Hello User
Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Plummets: Negative Trading Sends Shockwaves

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11:20 AM IST Livemint

Powergrid stock price went down today, 01 Aug 2023, by -5 %. The stock closed at 266 per share. The stock is currently trading at 252.7 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid

The last day's trading for Powergrid saw an open price of 262.45 and a close price of 266. The stock reached a high of 262.45 and a low of 252.7. The market capitalization for Powergrid is currently at 176,757.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 266.85 and the 52-week low is 186.35. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 530,734 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2023, 11:20 AM IST Powergrid share price NSE Live :Powergrid trading at ₹252.7, down -5% from yesterday's ₹266

The current data of Powergrid stock shows that its price is 252.7, which represents a -5% percent change. This means that the stock price has decreased by 5% compared to its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -13.3, indicating a decrease of 13.3 in the stock price. Overall, this data suggests that the Powergrid stock has experienced a decline in value.

01 Aug 2023, 11:00 AM IST Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹252.9, down -4.92% from yesterday's ₹266

The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the price is 252.9. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 4.92%, resulting in a net change of -13.1. This indicates a decline in the stock's value.

01 Aug 2023, 10:53 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹266 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Powergrid had a volume of 530,735 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 266.

