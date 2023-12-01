Hello User
Powergrid Share Price Live blog for 01 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST
Livemint

Powergrid stock price went down today, 01 Dec 2023, by -0.54 %. The stock closed at 211.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 209.95 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid

On the last day, Powergrid opened at 210.65 and closed at 211.1. The stock reached a high of 212.75 and a low of 209.55. The market capitalization of Powergrid is 195,266.18 crore. The 52-week high is 215.1 and the 52-week low is 153.34. The BSE volume for Powergrid was 244,017 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Dec 2023, 08:14 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹211.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Powergrid on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 244,017. The closing price for the shares was 211.1.

