Powergrid Share Price Live blog for 01 Dec 2023

On the last day, Powergrid opened at ₹210.65 and closed at ₹211.1. The stock reached a high of ₹212.75 and a low of ₹209.55. The market capitalization of Powergrid is ₹195,266.18 crore. The 52-week high is ₹215.1 and the 52-week low is ₹153.34. The BSE volume for Powergrid was 244,017 shares.
01 Dec 2023, 08:14 AM IST
Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹211.1 on last trading day
