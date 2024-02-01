Powergrid Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

Powergrid Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of Powergrid was ₹254.85 and the closing price was ₹254.15. The stock reached a high of ₹260 and a low of ₹252.4 during the day. The market capitalization of Powergrid is ₹241,211.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹256.95 and the 52-week low is ₹157.8. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,228,947 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.