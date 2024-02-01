Hello User
Powergrid Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

1 min read . 08:03 AM IST
Powergrid stock price went up today, 01 Feb 2024, by 2.05 %. The stock closed at 254.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 259.35 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid Stock Price Today

Powergrid Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of Powergrid was 254.85 and the closing price was 254.15. The stock reached a high of 260 and a low of 252.4 during the day. The market capitalization of Powergrid is 241,211.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 256.95 and the 52-week low is 157.8. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,228,947 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹254.15 on last trading day

On the last day, Powergrid had a trading volume of 1,228,947 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for Powergrid was 254.15 per share.

