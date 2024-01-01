Hello User
Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Soars: Trading on a High Note

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:06 AM IST
Livemint

Powergrid stock price went up today, 01 Jan 2024, by 0.19 %. The stock closed at 237.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 237.65 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid Stock Price Today

Powergrid Share Price Today : Powergrid's stock opened at 238 and closed at 238.7 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 238.2 and a low of 235 during the day. The market capitalization of Powergrid is 220,145.29 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 239.75 and 153.34 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 838,702 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 10:06 AM IST Powergrid January futures opened at 239.45 as against previous close of 238.8

Powergrid is currently trading at a spot price of 237.65. The bid price is slightly higher at 239.05, while the offer price is at 239.2. The offer quantity stands at 3600, indicating the number of shares available for sale, while the bid quantity is at 18000, representing the number of shares investors are willing to buy. The open interest for Powergrid is quite high at 73566000, suggesting significant trading activity.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

01 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST Powergrid Live Updates

01 Jan 2024, 09:45 AM IST Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹237.65, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹237.2

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is 237.65. There has been a 0.19 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.45.

01 Jan 2024, 09:37 AM IST Powergrid share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.09%
3 Months8.21%
6 Months23.95%
YTD48.0%
1 Year46.59%
01 Jan 2024, 09:05 AM IST Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹236.7, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹238.7

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is 236.7. There has been a percent change of -0.84, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2, indicating a decrease of 2 points.

01 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹238.7 on last trading day

On the last day, Powergrid had a trading volume of 838,702 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 238.7.

