Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Soars: Trading on a High Note

Powergrid Share Price Today : Powergrid's stock opened at ₹238 and closed at ₹238.7 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹238.2 and a low of ₹235 during the day. The market capitalization of Powergrid is ₹220,145.29 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹239.75 and ₹153.34 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 838,702 shares on the BSE.
Powergrid is currently trading at a spot price of 237.65. The bid price is slightly higher at 239.05, while the offer price is at 239.2. The offer quantity stands at 3600, indicating the number of shares available for sale, while the bid quantity is at 18000, representing the number of shares investors are willing to buy. The open interest for Powergrid is quite high at 73566000, suggesting significant trading activity.
The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is ₹237.65. There has been a 0.19 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.45.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.09%
|3 Months
|8.21%
|6 Months
|23.95%
|YTD
|48.0%
|1 Year
|46.59%
The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is ₹236.7. There has been a percent change of -0.84, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2, indicating a decrease of 2 points.
On the last day, Powergrid had a trading volume of 838,702 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹238.7.
