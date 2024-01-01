Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Soars: Trading on a High Note

Powergrid Share Price Today : Powergrid's stock opened at ₹238 and closed at ₹238.7 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹238.2 and a low of ₹235 during the day. The market capitalization of Powergrid is ₹220,145.29 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹239.75 and ₹153.34 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 838,702 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.