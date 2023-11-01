Hello User
Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Powergrid stock price went up today, 01 Nov 2023, by 0.65 %. The stock closed at 200.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 202.15 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid

Powergrid's stock opened at 201.6 and closed at 200.85 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 202.95 and a low of 200.5 during the day. The market capitalization of Powergrid is 188,011.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 208.9 and the 52-week low is 153.34. The stock had a trading volume of 10,843,430 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 09:08 AM IST Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹202.15, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹200.85

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is 202.15. There has been a percent change of 0.65, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.3, suggesting that the stock has increased by 1.3.

01 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹200.85 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Powergrid was 10,843,430 shares. The closing price of Powergrid on that day was 200.85.

