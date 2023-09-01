Powergrid Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

1 min read.Updated: 01 Sep 2023, 08:19 AM ISTLivemint
Powergrid's stock opened at ₹247.9 and closed at ₹247.15 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹249.6 and a low of ₹243.6 during the day. The market capitalization of Powergrid is ₹170,619.58 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹266.85 and ₹186.35 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 252,879 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Sep 2023, 08:19:34 AM IST
