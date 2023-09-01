Hello User
Powergrid Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Livemint

Powergrid stock price went down today, 01 Sep 2023, by -1.03 %. The stock closed at 247.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 244.6 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid

Powergrid's stock opened at 247.9 and closed at 247.15 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 249.6 and a low of 243.6 during the day. The market capitalization of Powergrid is 170,619.58 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 266.85 and 186.35 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 252,879 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

On the last day of trading, Powergrid had a volume of 252,879 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was 247.15.

