Powergrid Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023

Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 08:17 AM IST
Powergrid stock price went down today, 02 Aug 2023, by -5.36 %. The stock closed at 266 per share. The stock is currently trading at 251.75 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Powergrid opened at ₹262.45 and closed at ₹266. The stock reached a high of ₹262.45 and a low of ₹250.5. The market capitalization of Powergrid is ₹1,75,607.03 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹266.85, while the 52-week low is ₹186.35. The trading volume on the BSE was 9,07,959 shares.
02 Aug 2023, 08:17:26 AM IST
Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹266 yesterday
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Powergrid was 907,959 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹266.
