Tue Aug 01 2023 15:58:59
LIVE UPDATES

Powergrid Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 08:17 AM IST Livemint

Powergrid stock price went down today, 02 Aug 2023, by -5.36 %. The stock closed at 266 per share. The stock is currently trading at 251.75 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid

On the last day, Powergrid opened at 262.45 and closed at 266. The stock reached a high of 262.45 and a low of 250.5. The market capitalization of Powergrid is 1,75,607.03 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 266.85, while the 52-week low is 186.35. The trading volume on the BSE was 9,07,959 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Aug 2023, 08:17:26 AM IST

Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹266 yesterday

