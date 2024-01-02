Hello User
Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:12 AM IST
Livemint

Powergrid stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2024, by 1.09 %. The stock closed at 237.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 240.35 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid Stock Price Today

Powergrid Share Price Today : On the last day, Powergrid opened at 237.25 and closed at 237.2. The stock had a high of 239.5 and a low of 236.65. The market capitalization of Powergrid is 221,121.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 239.75 and the 52-week low is 153.34. The BSE volume for Powergrid was 393,595 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2024, 09:12 AM IST Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹240.35, up 1.09% from yesterday's ₹237.75

The current stock price of Powergrid is 240.35. There has been a 1.09% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.6.

02 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹237.2 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume for Powergrid on the BSE was 393,595 shares. The closing price for the stock was 237.2.

