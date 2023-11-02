Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Stocks Plummet in Trading Slump

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Powergrid stock price went down today, 02 Nov 2023, by -0.59 %. The stock closed at 202.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 200.95 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid

On the last day of trading, Powergrid's stock opened at 202.5 and closed at 202.15. The stock reached a high of 202.5 and a low of 200.55 during the day. The market capitalization of Powergrid is 186,895.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 208.9, while the 52-week low is 153.34. The stock had a trading volume of 428,876 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Nov 2023, 09:05 AM IST Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹200.95, down -0.59% from yesterday's ₹202.15

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is 200.95. There has been a negative percent change of -0.59, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is -1.2. This suggests that the stock has decreased by 1.2 compared to the previous trading session.

02 Nov 2023, 08:21 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹202.15 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Powergrid was 428,876 shares, and the closing price was 202.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.