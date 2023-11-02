Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Stocks Plummet in Trading Slump

On the last day of trading, Powergrid's stock opened at ₹202.5 and closed at ₹202.15. The stock reached a high of ₹202.5 and a low of ₹200.55 during the day. The market capitalization of Powergrid is ₹186,895.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹208.9, while the 52-week low is ₹153.34. The stock had a trading volume of 428,876 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is ₹200.95. There has been a negative percent change of -0.59, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is -1.2. This suggests that the stock has decreased by ₹1.2 compared to the previous trading session.
On the last day, the BSE volume for Powergrid was 428,876 shares, and the closing price was ₹202.15.
