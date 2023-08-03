Powergrid Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 03 Aug 2023, 08:00 AM ISTLivemint
Powergrid stock price went down today, 03 Aug 2023, by -1.25 %. The stock closed at 251.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 248.6 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
The last day of Powergrid saw an open price of ₹253.35, a close price of ₹251.75, a high of ₹253.85, and a low of ₹246.65. The market cap for the company is ₹173,409.76 crore and the 52-week high and low are ₹266.85 and ₹186.35 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 308,737 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
03 Aug 2023, 08:00:24 AM IST
