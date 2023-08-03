Hello User
Powergrid Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Livemint

Powergrid stock price went down today, 03 Aug 2023, by -1.25 %. The stock closed at 251.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 248.6 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid

The last day of Powergrid saw an open price of 253.35, a close price of 251.75, a high of 253.85, and a low of 246.65. The market cap for the company is 173,409.76 crore and the 52-week high and low are 266.85 and 186.35 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 308,737 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Aug 2023, 08:00 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹251.75 yesterday

On the last day, the trading volume of Powergrid on the BSE was 308,737 shares, and the closing price was 251.75.

