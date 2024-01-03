Hello User
Powergrid Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST
Livemint

Powergrid stock price went up today, 03 Jan 2024, by 0.11 %. The stock closed at 237.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 238 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid Stock Price Today

Powergrid Share Price Today : On the last day, Powergrid's stock opened at 240.35 and closed at 237.75. The highest price reached during the day was 240.35, while the lowest price was 236.3. The market capitalization for Powergrid is currently at 221,354.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 239.75, and the 52-week low is 153.34. The BSE volume for Powergrid shares on that day was 454,202.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2024, 08:15 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹237.75 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Powergrid was 454,202 shares with a closing price of 237.75.

