Powergrid Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

Powergrid Share Price Today : On the last day, Powergrid's stock opened at ₹240.35 and closed at ₹237.75. The highest price reached during the day was ₹240.35, while the lowest price was ₹236.3. The market capitalization for Powergrid is currently at ₹221,354.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹239.75, and the 52-week low is ₹153.34. The BSE volume for Powergrid shares on that day was 454,202.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.