Powergrid Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

Powergrid Share Price Today : On the last day, Powergrid's stock opened at ₹240.35 and closed at ₹237.75. The highest price reached during the day was ₹240.35, while the lowest price was ₹236.3. The market capitalization for Powergrid is currently at ₹221,354.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹239.75, and the 52-week low is ₹153.34. The BSE volume for Powergrid shares on that day was 454,202.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
03 Jan 2024, 08:15 AM IST
Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹237.75 on last trading day
On the last day, the BSE volume for Powergrid was 454,202 shares with a closing price of ₹237.75.