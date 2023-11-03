Powergrid Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

Hello User
Powergrid stock price went up today, 03 Nov 2023, by 1.17 %. The stock closed at 200.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 203.3 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid, on its last trading day, had an open price of 202.15 and a close price of 200.95. The stock had a high of 203.6 and a low of 201. The market capitalization of Powergrid is 189,081.28 crore. Its 52-week high is 208.9 and its 52-week low is 153.34. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 1,121,137 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

