Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Powergrid Share Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Powergrid stock price went down today, 03 Oct 2023, by -0.45 %. The stock closed at 200.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 199.85 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid

Powergrid opened at 200.2 and closed at 200.75 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 201.8 and a low of 199.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Powergrid is 139,404.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 205.9, while the 52-week low is 139.76. The BSE volume for Powergrid was 673,280 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹200.75 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Powergrid was 673,280 shares, and the closing price was 200.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.