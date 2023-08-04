Hello User
Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Plunges in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST Livemint

Powergrid stock price went down today, 04 Aug 2023, by -0.52 %. The stock closed at 248.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 247.35 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid

On the last day, Powergrid's stock opened at 249.05 and closed at 248.6. The high for the day was 250.55, while the low was 246.15. The market capitalization of the company is 173,444.64 crore. The 52-week high for Powergrid is 266.85, and the 52-week low is 186.35. The BSE volume for the day was 394,639 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹247.35, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹248.65

The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the price of the stock is 247.35. There has been a percent change of -0.52, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.3, which means the stock has decreased by 1.3 rupees. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

04 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST Powergrid Live Updates

04 Aug 2023, 09:21 AM IST Powergrid share price NSE Live :Powergrid trading at ₹246.95, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹248.65

As of the current data, the stock price of Powergrid is 246.95. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.68%, resulting in a net change of -1.7.

04 Aug 2023, 09:03 AM IST Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹248.65, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹248.6

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is 248.65, with a percent change of 0.02 and a net change of 0.05. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.05 points or 0.02% compared to the previous trading session.

04 Aug 2023, 08:13 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹248.6 yesterday

The last day of trading for Powergrid on the BSE saw a volume of 394,639 shares being traded. The closing price for the stock was 248.6.

