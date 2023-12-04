Powergrid Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2023

Hello User
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST
Powergrid stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2023, by 0.67 %. The stock closed at 208.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 210.35 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid Corporation of India Ltd (Powergrid) had an open price of 211.65 and a close price of 208.95 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 212.4 and a low of 209.5. The market capitalization of Powergrid is around 195,638.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 215.1 and the 52-week low is 153.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,088,477 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2023, 08:09 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹208.95 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume of Powergrid on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 1,088,477 shares. The closing price of the stock was 208.95.

