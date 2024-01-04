Hello User
Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Surges as Trading Soars

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:12 AM IST
Livemint

Powergrid stock price went up today, 04 Jan 2024, by 1.48 %. The stock closed at 236.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 240.45 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid Stock Price Today

Powergrid Share Price Today : Powergrid's stock opened at 236.4 and closed at 237.75 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 238.65, while the lowest price was 234.7. The market capitalization of Powergrid is 220,377.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 240.35 and the 52-week low is 153.34. The BSE volume for the day was 180,913 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 10:12 AM IST Powergrid January futures opened at 239.05 as against previous close of 238.55

Powergrid, a stock with a spot price of 240.4, has a bid price of 241.75 and an offer price of 241.95. The offer quantity is 21600 and the bid quantity is 25200. The open interest for Powergrid is 76028400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST Powergrid Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:47 AM IST Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹240.45, up 1.48% from yesterday's ₹236.95

The current data of Powergrid stock shows that its price is 240.45. There has been a percent change of 1.48, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 3.5, which means it has gone up by this amount.

04 Jan 2024, 09:39 AM IST Powergrid share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.28%
3 Months8.89%
6 Months24.8%
YTD-0.06%
1 Year46.6%
04 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹236.95, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹237.75

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is 236.95, with a percent change of -0.34 and a net change of -0.8. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.34% and has gone down by 0.8 points.

04 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹237.75 on last trading day

The last day of Powergrid BSE volume was 180,913 shares with a closing price of 237.75.

