Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Surges as Trading Soars

Powergrid Share Price Today : Powergrid's stock opened at ₹236.4 and closed at ₹237.75 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹238.65, while the lowest price was ₹234.7. The market capitalization of Powergrid is ₹220,377.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹240.35 and the 52-week low is ₹153.34. The BSE volume for the day was 180,913 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Powergrid, a stock with a spot price of 240.4, has a bid price of 241.75 and an offer price of 241.95. The offer quantity is 21600 and the bid quantity is 25200. The open interest for Powergrid is 76028400.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data of Powergrid stock shows that its price is ₹240.45. There has been a percent change of 1.48, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 3.5, which means it has gone up by this amount.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.28%
|3 Months
|8.89%
|6 Months
|24.8%
|YTD
|-0.06%
|1 Year
|46.6%
The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is ₹236.95, with a percent change of -0.34 and a net change of -0.8. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.34% and has gone down by 0.8 points.
The last day of Powergrid BSE volume was 180,913 shares with a closing price of ₹237.75.
