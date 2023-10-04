Hello User
Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Plunges in Negative Trade

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Powergrid stock price went down today, 04 Oct 2023, by -0.28 %. The stock closed at 199.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 199.3 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid

Powergrid Corporation of India Ltd. had an open price of 199 and a close price of 199.85 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 200 and a low of 197. The market capitalization of the company is 139,020.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 205.9 and the 52-week low is 139.76. The stock had a BSE volume of 1,540,528 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Oct 2023, 09:05 AM IST Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹199.3, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹199.85

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is 199.3, indicating a decrease of 0.28%. The net change is -0.55, suggesting a small decline in the stock.

04 Oct 2023, 08:15 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹199.85 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume for Powergrid on the BSE was 1,540,528 shares. The closing price for the stock was 199.85.

