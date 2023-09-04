Hello User
Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:09 AM IST Trade
Powergrid stock price went up today, 04 Sep 2023, by 0.04 %. The stock closed at 252.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 252.2 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid

On the last day, Powergrid's open price was 247.75 and the close price was 244.6. The stock reached a high of 252.75 and a low of 245.3. The market capitalization of Powergrid is currently 175,851.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 266.85, while the 52-week low is 186.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,941 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2023, 10:09 AM IST Powergrid September futures opened at 254.3 as against previous close of 253.65

Powergrid is currently trading at a spot price of 252.15. The bid price is slightly higher at 253.4, while the offer price is 253.5. There is a bid quantity of 8100 and an offer quantity of 8100. The open interest stands at 40,510,800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Sep 2023, 10:07 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid trading at ₹252.2, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹252.1

The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the price is 252.2. There has been a minimal percent change of 0.04 and a net change of 0.1.

Click here for Powergrid Profit Loss

04 Sep 2023, 09:49 AM IST Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹251.75, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹252.1

The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the price is 251.75. There has been a percent change of -0.14, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.35, suggesting a decrease of 0.35 in the stock price.

04 Sep 2023, 09:33 AM IST Powergrid share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.21%
3 Months2.83%
6 Months13.55%
YTD18.02%
1 Year11.54%
04 Sep 2023, 09:31 AM IST Powergrid Live Updates

04 Sep 2023, 09:07 AM IST Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹252.1, up 3.07% from yesterday's ₹244.6

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is 252.1. There has been a 3.07% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 7.5. This suggests that the stock has seen a positive movement in its value.

04 Sep 2023, 08:08 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹244.6 on last trading day

The last day of Powergrid BSE volume recorded a total of 1,071,941 shares being traded. The closing price for the day was 244.6.

