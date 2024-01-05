Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Surges Ahead with Positive Trading

Powergrid Share Price Today : On the last day, Powergrid's stock opened at ₹238.85 and closed at ₹236.95. The high for the day was ₹243.1 and the low was ₹237.1. The market capitalization is ₹224,284.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹240.35 and the 52-week low is ₹153.34. The BSE volume for the day was 382,463 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is ₹241.15. There has been a percent change of 1.77, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 4.2, which means that the stock has gained 4.2 points.
