Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Surges Ahead with Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:07 AM IST
Livemint

Powergrid stock price went up today, 05 Jan 2024, by 1.77 %. The stock closed at 236.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 241.15 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid Stock Price Today

Powergrid Share Price Today : On the last day, Powergrid's stock opened at 238.85 and closed at 236.95. The high for the day was 243.1 and the low was 237.1. The market capitalization is 224,284.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 240.35 and the 52-week low is 153.34. The BSE volume for the day was 382,463 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jan 2024, 09:07 AM IST Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹241.15, up 1.77% from yesterday's ₹236.95

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is 241.15. There has been a percent change of 1.77, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 4.2, which means that the stock has gained 4.2 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a positive movement in its price.

05 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹236.95 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume of Powergrid on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 382,463 shares. The closing price of the stock was 236.95.

