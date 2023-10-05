Hello User
Powergrid Share Price Live blog for 05 Oct 2023

1 min read . 08:00 AM IST
Powergrid stock price went down today, 05 Oct 2023, by -0.15 %. The stock closed at 199.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 199 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

The last day's open price for Powergrid was 199, and the close price was 199.3. The highest price reached during the day was 199.3, while the lowest price was 195.45. The market capitalization for Powergrid is 138,811.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 205.9, and the 52-week low is 152.33. On the BSE, a total volume of 815,409 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Oct 2023, 08:00 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹199.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Powergrid had a volume of 815,409 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 199.3 per share.

