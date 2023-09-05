Hello User
Powergrid Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST
Livemint

Powergrid stock price went up today, 05 Sep 2023, by 0.87 %. The stock closed at 252.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 254.3 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid

On the last day, Powergrid opened at 252.6 and closed at 252.1. The stock reached a high of 255.15 and a low of 250.9. The market capitalization of Powergrid is 177,385.77 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 266.85 and its 52-week low is 186.35. The BSE volume for Powergrid was 222,063 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Sep 2023, 08:10 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹252.1 on last trading day

On the last day, Powergrid had a trading volume of 222,063 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 252.1.

