Powergrid Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2023

On the last day, Powergrid opened at ₹252.6 and closed at ₹252.1. The stock reached a high of ₹255.15 and a low of ₹250.9. The market capitalization of Powergrid is ₹177,385.77 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹266.85 and its 52-week low is ₹186.35. The BSE volume for Powergrid was 222,063 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.