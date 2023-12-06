Powergrid Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2023

Powergrid stock price went up today, 06 Dec 2023, by 4.46 %. The stock closed at 212.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 222.4 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
06 Dec 2023, 09:34:56 AM IST
Powergrid share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
5.76%
3 Months
10.64%
6 Months
25.97%
YTD
38.7%
1 Year
33.57%
06 Dec 2023, 09:04:13 AM IST
Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹222.4, up 4.46% from yesterday's ₹212.9
06 Dec 2023, 08:05:29 AM IST
Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹212.9 on last trading day
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!