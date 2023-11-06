Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Surges as Trading Soars

Powergrid's stock opened at ₹203.15 and closed at ₹203.3 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹206.5, while the lowest was ₹203.15. The market capitalization of Powergrid is currently ₹190,057.84 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹208.9, and the 52-week low is ₹153.34. The BSE volume for the day was 748,429 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.