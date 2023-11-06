Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Surges as Trading Soars

Hello User
2 min read . 09:13 AM IST
Powergrid stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 0.34 %. The stock closed at 204.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 205.05 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid's stock opened at 203.15 and closed at 203.3 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 206.5, while the lowest was 203.15. The market capitalization of Powergrid is currently 190,057.84 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 208.9, and the 52-week low is 153.34. The BSE volume for the day was 748,429 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:13 AM IST Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹205.05, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹204.35

The current stock price of Powergrid is 205.05. It has seen a percent change of 0.34, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.7, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the stock is showing a positive trend.

06 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹203.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Powergrid BSE had a volume of 748,429 shares traded. The closing price for the shares was 203.3.

