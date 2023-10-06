Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Plunges as Traders React Negatively

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Powergrid stock price went down today, 06 Oct 2023, by -1.26 %. The stock closed at 199 per share. The stock is currently trading at 196.5 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid

Powergrid's stock opened at 200.35 and closed at 199 on the last day of trading. The stock's highest price during the day was 200.35, while the lowest price was 195.3. The company's market capitalization is 137,067.65 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 205.9, and the 52-week low is 152.33. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,889,263 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹196.5, down -1.26% from yesterday's ₹199

The current stock price of Powergrid is 196.5, with a percent change of -1.26 and a net change of -2.5. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.26% and has decreased by 2.5.

06 Oct 2023, 08:12 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹199 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Powergrid had a BSE volume of 1,889,263 shares. The closing price for the stock was 199.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.