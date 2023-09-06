Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Stocks Plummet as Trading Turns Negative

On the last day, Powergrid's stock opened at a price of ₹255.95 and closed at ₹255.25. The highest price reached during the day was ₹257, while the lowest price was ₹253.05. The company's market capitalization is ₹177,560.15 crore. The 52-week high for Powergrid's stock is ₹266.85, and the 52-week low is ₹186.35. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 156,604 shares.
The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the price is ₹254.15. There has been a slight decrease in the price, indicated by a percent change of -0.06 and a net change of -0.15. This suggests that the stock has experienced a small decline in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.25%
|3 Months
|3.17%
|6 Months
|11.95%
|YTD
|19.0%
|1 Year
|13.83%
The current stock price of Powergrid is ₹254.55. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.27%, with a net change of -0.7.
On the last day, the volume of Powergrid shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 156,604 shares. The closing price for these shares was ₹255.25.
