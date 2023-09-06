Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Stocks Plummet as Trading Turns Negative

On the last day, Powergrid's stock opened at a price of ₹255.95 and closed at ₹255.25. The highest price reached during the day was ₹257, while the lowest price was ₹253.05. The company's market capitalization is ₹177,560.15 crore. The 52-week high for Powergrid's stock is ₹266.85, and the 52-week low is ₹186.35. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 156,604 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.