Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Stocks Plummet as Trading Turns Negative

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:42 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Powergrid stock price went down today, 06 Sep 2023, by -0.06 %. The stock closed at 254.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 254.15 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid

On the last day, Powergrid's stock opened at a price of 255.95 and closed at 255.25. The highest price reached during the day was 257, while the lowest price was 253.05. The company's market capitalization is 177,560.15 crore. The 52-week high for Powergrid's stock is 266.85, and the 52-week low is 186.35. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 156,604 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2023, 09:42 AM IST Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹254.15, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹254.3

The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the price is 254.15. There has been a slight decrease in the price, indicated by a percent change of -0.06 and a net change of -0.15. This suggests that the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

06 Sep 2023, 09:36 AM IST Powergrid Live Updates

06 Sep 2023, 09:34 AM IST Powergrid share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.25%
3 Months3.17%
6 Months11.95%
YTD19.0%
1 Year13.83%
06 Sep 2023, 09:02 AM IST Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹254.55, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹255.25

The current stock price of Powergrid is 254.55. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.27%, with a net change of -0.7.

06 Sep 2023, 08:00 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹255.25 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Powergrid shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 156,604 shares. The closing price for these shares was 255.25.

