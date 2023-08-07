Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Surges on Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, Powergrid opened at a price of ₹250.45 and closed at ₹248.65. The stock reached a high of ₹250.45 and a low of ₹246.65 during the day. The market capitalization of Powergrid is currently ₹172,642.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹266.85 and the 52-week low is ₹186.35. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 142,529 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid trading at ₹247.55, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹247.5 The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the price is ₹247.55 with a percent change of 0.02 and a net change of 0.05. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price by 0.02 percent, resulting in a net change of 0.05. Overall, the stock price of Powergrid is relatively stable with a small positive change. Click here for Powergrid Dividend Share Via

Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹247.6, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹247.5 The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is ₹247.6 with a percent change of 0.04 and a net change of 0.1. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.1 points or 0.04% from its previous value. Share Via

Powergrid share price NSE Live :Powergrid trading at ₹247.15, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹247.5 The current stock price of Powergrid is ₹247.15 with a percent change of -0.14 and a net change of -0.35. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.14% and the net change is a decrease of 0.35. Share Via

Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹246.75, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹247.5 The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is ₹246.75. There has been a percent change of -0.3, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.75, indicating a decrease of ₹0.75 in the stock price. Overall, the stock price of Powergrid has experienced a slight decline. Share Via

Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid trading at ₹246.9, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹247.5 The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is ₹246.9, with a percent change of -0.24. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.24% compared to the previous period. The net change is -0.6, indicating that the stock has decreased by 0.6 units. Overall, this suggests a slight decline in the stock price of Powergrid. Click here for Powergrid Profit Loss Share Via

Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹246.6, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹247.5 The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the price is ₹246.6 with a percent change of -0.36. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.9, suggesting a decrease of 0.9 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value. Share Via

Powergrid share price NSE Live :Powergrid trading at ₹248.1, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹247.5 The current stock price of Powergrid is ₹248.1 with a percent change of 0.24 and a net change of 0.6. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.6 points, resulting in a percent change of 0.24. Overall, the stock is experiencing a small positive movement. Share Via

Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹247.5, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹248.65 The current price of Powergrid stock is ₹247.5, with a percent change of -0.46 and a net change of -1.15. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.46% and the value has decreased by ₹1.15. Share Via

Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹248.65 yesterday On the last day, the BSE volume for Powergrid was 142,529 shares and the closing price was ₹248.65. Share Via