Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Surges on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:47 AM IST Livemint

Powergrid stock price went up today, 07 Aug 2023, by 0.02 %. The stock closed at 247.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 247.55 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid

On the last day of trading, Powergrid opened at a price of 250.45 and closed at 248.65. The stock reached a high of 250.45 and a low of 246.65 during the day. The market capitalization of Powergrid is currently 172,642.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 266.85 and the 52-week low is 186.35. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 142,529 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Aug 2023, 10:47 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid trading at ₹247.55, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹247.5

The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the price is 247.55 with a percent change of 0.02 and a net change of 0.05. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price by 0.02 percent, resulting in a net change of 0.05. Overall, the stock price of Powergrid is relatively stable with a small positive change.

Click here for Powergrid Dividend

07 Aug 2023, 10:37 AM IST Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹247.6, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹247.5

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is 247.6 with a percent change of 0.04 and a net change of 0.1. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.1 points or 0.04% from its previous value.

07 Aug 2023, 10:16 AM IST Powergrid share price NSE Live :Powergrid trading at ₹247.15, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹247.5

The current stock price of Powergrid is 247.15 with a percent change of -0.14 and a net change of -0.35. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.14% and the net change is a decrease of 0.35.

07 Aug 2023, 10:01 AM IST Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹246.75, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹247.5

The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is 246.75. There has been a percent change of -0.3, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.75, indicating a decrease of 0.75 in the stock price. Overall, the stock price of Powergrid has experienced a slight decline.

07 Aug 2023, 09:52 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid trading at ₹246.9, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹247.5

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is 246.9, with a percent change of -0.24. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.24% compared to the previous period. The net change is -0.6, indicating that the stock has decreased by 0.6 units. Overall, this suggests a slight decline in the stock price of Powergrid.

Click here for Powergrid Profit Loss

07 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹246.6, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹247.5

The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the price is 246.6 with a percent change of -0.36. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.9, suggesting a decrease of 0.9 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

07 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST Powergrid Live Updates

07 Aug 2023, 09:17 AM IST Powergrid share price NSE Live :Powergrid trading at ₹248.1, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹247.5

The current stock price of Powergrid is 248.1 with a percent change of 0.24 and a net change of 0.6. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.6 points, resulting in a percent change of 0.24. Overall, the stock is experiencing a small positive movement.

07 Aug 2023, 09:06 AM IST Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹247.5, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹248.65

The current price of Powergrid stock is 247.5, with a percent change of -0.46 and a net change of -1.15. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.46% and the value has decreased by 1.15.

07 Aug 2023, 08:13 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹248.65 yesterday

On the last day, the BSE volume for Powergrid was 142,529 shares and the closing price was 248.65.

